Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Residents fed up with crime: 17-year-old shot in neck during botched carjacking

A recent carjacking victim took matters into his own hands, shooting at two people attempting to steal his vehicle in New Orleans. (Source: WVUE)
By Mykal Vincent and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A New Orleans man shot at two teenagers who were attempting to steal his car Thursday night, and residents say these incidents are becoming too familiar.

WVUE reports a law enforcement source said two 17-year-olds approached a 48-year-old man in a neighborhood outside of downtown and demanded his keys at gunpoint.

According to the police source, as the pair took off in the man’s car he shot at them and struck one of the thieves in the neck. They both ended up at the Tulane Medical Center, where two handguns were recovered, with one reported as stolen.

“The neighborhood is tired of the crime, and they’re tired of no response from the city,” said neighbor Michael Ferweda.

He said the community has tried to beautify the neighborhood for years, but they feel alone in their attempts.

“The number of carjackings, robberies, and smash and grabs is sad,” Ferweda said. “It’s really sad to see this in our city, and the reason why it’s occurring is that there isn’t anything being done about it.”

Police did not release any further immediate information about Thursday’s incident.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Enough is enough’, Savannahians react to a shooting at Waldburg Street, MLK Blvd.
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range
Dylan Smith
Suspect arrested for shooting at Rincon fast food restaurant on Hwy 21
Dead bald eagles found in Chatham, Liberty & Glynn test positive for bird flu
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls

Latest News

The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
Authorities: 9 hurt in shooting at club in South Carolina.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a club shooting that left at least...
SLED investigating Easter mass shooting in Hampton County
Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine,...
Mariupol teeters as Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand
Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.
Some scientists are saying to leave your shoes outside