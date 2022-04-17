Bryan Co. officials seek extension in State of Emergency declaration

Bryan County, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County officials are seeking an extension to an emergency declaration helping them recover from that devastating E-F-4 tornado.

That declaration expired Friday night.

Georgia governor Brian Kemp signed the state of emergency after the tornado left many homes in the area damaged.

But as the declaration comes to an end, volunteers say they’re also ending their services as the recovery shows signs of improvement.

For the past 12 days, Gil Newell has been working around the clock feeding emergency responders after that devastating E-F-4 tornado.

He says he and his crew at the Bryan County Shrine Club have put in over 3 thousand volunteer hours, making 71 hundred meals in less than two weeks for those in need.

“90 percent of the time, we did home cooked meals from scratch,” Gil Newell, President, Bryan County Shrine Club said.

But now Newell says he’s seen a decrease in demand for those meals as crews leave the area.

“The area is getting quiet, the workers are leaving, the number of meals being served is going down,” Newell said.

Which is why his team will stop serving meals a sign he says means improvement for those impacted by the storm.

“It’s getting to where there’s really no need for us to be here serving,” Newell said.

The signs of improvements come as Georgia governor Brian Kemp’s emergency declaration has expired.

Meaning some vital state resources meant to help affected areas could soon leave the area.

County officials admit that if those resources leave that may slow down cleanup efforts.

“Just because we might lose the number, the velocity and the movement of in this county is forever working and has been working around the clock,” Jennifer Fleming, Bryan County Sheriff’s Department said.

But county officials say that they are working with the governor’s office on a potential extension as the cleanup continues.

“I think they’re probably going to weigh the pros and cons about whether it’s worth keeping that many resources here or not,” Fleming said.

But for volunteers like Newell the work won’t stop here.

Some outreach efforts are affected by the holiday weekend.

The Lanier Primary School which has served as a resource center will be closed Sunday for Easter.

