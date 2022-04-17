Easter morning house fire displaces 2 in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a house fire that displaced two people in Savannah Sunday morning.

In a post on social media, Savannah Fire said they responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Carver Street.

Savannah Fire extinguished an Easter morning house fire in the 1000 Block of Carver Street. No one was physically injured. Two people were displaced. The cause is under investigation. @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/G8dr37c08P — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) April 17, 2022

Two people were displaced, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.