Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Easter morning house fire displaces 2 in Savannah

Savannah Fire responded to a house fire that displaced two people in Savannah Sunday morning.
Savannah Fire responded to a house fire that displaced two people in Savannah Sunday morning.(WTOC)
By Brian Bailey
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a house fire that displaced two people in Savannah Sunday morning.

In a post on social media, Savannah Fire said they responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Carver Street.

Two people were displaced, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Enough is enough’, Savannahians react to a shooting at Waldburg Street, MLK Blvd.
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range
Dylan Smith
Suspect arrested for shooting at Rincon fast food restaurant on Hwy 21
Dead bald eagles found in Chatham, Liberty & Glynn test positive for bird flu
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls

Latest News

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a club shooting that left at least...
SLED investigating Easter mass shooting in Hampton County
Runners put on their red and white striped socks Saturday for the annual Red Shoes Run hosted...
Red Shoe Run returns to support Ronald McDonald House
Bryan Co. officials seek extension in State of Emergency declaration
Bryan Co. officials seek extension in State of Emergency declaration
Bryan Co. officials seek extension in State of Emergency declaration
Bryan Co. officials seek extension in State of Emergency declaration