Huge crowds sell out The RBC Heritage Saturday

HARBOUR TOWN, S.C. (WTOC) - A RBC Heritage champion will be crowned Sunday, but Saturday was time to celebrate outside the ropes with the fun atmosphere of Hilton Head Island’s PGA Tour event back in full.

The Heritage seemed to look a lot like its old self.

The theme for this week at Harbour Town has been returning.

The return of full attendance at the Heritage for the first time in three years.

The return of the atmosphere that is unique to this event.

But the Heritage was not fully back until Heritage Saturday was back.

Always the biggest day of Heritage Week, Saturday was about more than third-round play at Harbour Town.

It was once again the biggest party of the year in the Lowcountry.

Huge crowds all around the golf course and on the Heritage lawn, socializing actually eclipsed sports even under the threat of rain most of the day.

Nothing was going to interrupt the celebration of people being back together on this day and in this setting once again

“Saturday at the Heritage, there is nothing like it. Yes, there is nothing like it,” Catherine Skeen, RBC Heritage fan from Charleston said.

“The party is today for sure, for sure. It’s going to be a great day. Love it out here, especially this area right next to 18, pretty cool, pretty cool out here,” Christopher Lifvergren, RBC Heritage fan from Hilton Head Island said.

“Oh my gosh, it’s the best. We are so happy to be here and have tickets and be able to come because it was hard to get tickets this year. It’s amazing, I’m just so glad to be back here again,” Joyce Cooper, RBC Heritage fan from Bluffton said.

“Oh, it’s so cool. I mean, with Covid over pretty much, everybody’s out here, no mask, big crowd. Just love to see it on Hilton Head. Of course, I’m from here, so it’s great to see it. I love Harbour Town, no other place I’d rather be, of course,” Christopher Lifvergren, RBC Heritage fan from Hilton Head Island said.

The focus shifts back to golf and the final round of the 2022 Heritage Sunday.

