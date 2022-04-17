May River girls golf team volunteer at The RBC Heritage

HARBOUR TIME, S.C. (WTOC) - Volunteers are always needed and the same goes for the RBC Heritage.

Alot of volunteers make this week possible and one group of volunteers, a few successful golfers out of the Lowcountry.

The May River girls golf team has been volunteering at the RBC Heritage.

Some of them were caddies during the pro-am or worked on the driving range.

They even got to play a couple of par-3′s on Monday.

The Sharks are back-to-back state champions and say getting to see these pros up close has been a learning experience for them and motivation to keep winning.

“Just to watch these guys play, it’s so awesome. Their swing speed, their form, the way they carry themselves, it’s amazing,” Kylie Bowes, May River, Senior Golfer said.

“I saw how seriously these guys were taking their golf and it really inspired me to do more with my game,” Robbin Setrouger, May River freshman Golfer said.

“How they like, prepare to play and how they practice and that like, inspires me I guess,” Ava Cunningham, May River 7th grader golfer said.

“They see how much hard work they put in to it, how much time they’re spending on the range, how much time they’re on the putting green, how they conduct themselves, how they laugh in between shots and break-up the seriousness,” Kelly Minas, May River girls Golf Coach said.

The May River Sharks girls golf team will head to Pinehurst in June to play for the National High School Championship but Saturday they’re taking in the third round at the RBC Heritage.

