Red Shoe Run returns to support Ronald McDonald House

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Runners put on their red and white striped socks Saturday for the annual Red Shoes Run hosted by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire.

More than 200 runners came out to help raise money for the Ronald McDonald House. This is where families can stay so that they’re close to their hospitalized child. The little ones kicked off the race day with the Fun Run. The rest of the runners gathered at the starting line for the 5k. Organizers say this is the first time in two years that they were able to host the race just like they did pre-pandemic. All of the money raised from the event supports the Ronald McDonald House’s mission.

“We’ve always been open whether it’s Tuesday or Christmas or during a pandemic, so these events allow us to do that and take care of the families that need it the most,” said Billy Sorochak, CEO & Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire.

Lara Hall says her son was in the NICU for quite some time after he was born. She says luckily, she lived close enough that she didn’t need to stay at the Ronald McDonald house, but she met a lot of parents who did. She says she’s grateful for the services the house provides, and she helps raise money for it from time to time.

“I can’t imagine not having been 15-20 minutes from my baby every day. It’s just an amazing place and it’s for people when they’re in their worst time. Sick kids, nothing’s worse than that,” said Hall.

This year the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire is celebrating its 35th year being open.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.