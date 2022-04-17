Sky Cams
SLED investigating Easter mass shooting in Hampton County

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a club shooting that left at least...
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a club shooting that left at least nine people wounded Easter Sunday morning in Hampton County.(WTOC)
By Brian Bailey
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a club shooting that left at least nine people wounded Easter Sunday morning in Hampton County.

Officials tell WTOC the shooting happened at a club on Ashley Circle Road.

There are no reported fatalities at this time, but at least nine people were wounded by gunfire.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED to take over the investigation.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

