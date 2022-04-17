SLED investigating Easter mass shooting in Hampton County

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a club shooting that left at least nine people wounded Easter Sunday morning in Hampton County.

Officials tell WTOC the shooting happened at a club on Ashley Circle Road.

There are no reported fatalities at this time, but at least nine people were wounded by gunfire.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED to take over the investigation.

