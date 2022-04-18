Sky Cams
46th annual Hidden Garden tour kicks off Friday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden Club of Savannah teamed up with Massie Heritage Center for their forty-sixth annual Hidden Garden Tour.

This year’s theme is inspired by a story you already know, Alice in Wonderland.

One member says she hopes people take from this experience and from their club in general.

“Be inspired. Get out and dig- dig in the dirt. We do it, no manicure- we’re diggers in the dirt. But we want you to be inspired by the color and by the new things that can grow in your garden,” Gale Steves, member said.

The event kicks off this Friday at 9 a.m. and goes through Saturday at 4 p.m.

Please click here for more information.

