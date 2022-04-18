Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office helps arrest violent fugitive

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) assisted the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) in capturing a violent fugitive on April 13.

According to ECSO, they were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to Longbay Drive. They say a caller stated there had been a fight and two people were stabbed.

ECSO found a 41-year-old female and a 22-year-old male, mother and son, with stab wounds. Both were taken to the hospital.

After interviewing witnesses, the suspect was identified as Darrick Alcott Mann, 45. After the altercation, Mann fled into the woods.

A Swainsboro PD Detective with canine, Maya, was requested and responded to assist with the search.

ECSO requested mutual aid from BCSO. Captain Todd Hutchens and Investigator William Sims responded with a BCSO Drone that has F.L.I.R. capability.

After being airborne for only a short period of time, drone operators were able to locate the wanted subject and guide Emanuel County Deputies to his exact location.

Mann is being held in the Emanuel County Detention Center on Aggravated Assault charges.

