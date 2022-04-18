Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office helps arrest violent fugitive

Darrick Alcott Mann, 45
Darrick Alcott Mann, 45(Emanuel County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) assisted the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) in capturing a violent fugitive on April 13.

According to ECSO, they were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to Longbay Drive. They say a caller stated there had been a fight and two people were stabbed.

ECSO found a 41-year-old female and a 22-year-old male, mother and son, with stab wounds. Both were taken to the hospital.

After interviewing witnesses, the suspect was identified as Darrick Alcott Mann, 45. After the altercation, Mann fled into the woods.

A Swainsboro PD Detective with canine, Maya, was requested and responded to assist with the search.

ECSO requested mutual aid from BCSO. Captain Todd Hutchens and Investigator William Sims responded with a BCSO Drone that has F.L.I.R. capability.

After being airborne for only a short period of time, drone operators were able to locate the wanted subject and guide Emanuel County Deputies to his exact location.

Mann is being held in the Emanuel County Detention Center on Aggravated Assault charges.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting at Cara's Lounge that...
SLED investigating Easter mass shooting in Hampton County
Garden City Police are asking everyone to avoid an active scene on Commerce Boulevard near Dean...
One man in custody after hours-long standoff in Garden City
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
‘Enough is enough’, Savannahians react to a shooting at Waldburg Street, MLK Blvd.
Savannah Fire responded to a house fire that displaced two people in Savannah Sunday morning.
Easter morning house fire displaces 2 in Savannah

Latest News

Man shot after altercation at Parkers in Glynn County
One man in custody after hours-long standoff in Garden City
One man in custody after hours-long standoff in Garden City
Garden City Police are asking everyone to avoid an active scene on Commerce Boulevard near Dean...
One man in custody after hours-long standoff in Garden City
One man dead after a fight at a private party in Glynn County