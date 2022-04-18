City of Savannah announces 2022 summer programs for youth

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are several activities for kids to do this summer in Savannah, as City of Savannah officials announced Monday. Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said these activities give kids something positive to do and keeps crime down during the summer.

From art camps to a youth entrepreneurship program to shape young business owners, there are five summer programs being offered to young people, according to City of Savannah officials.

Chief Minter says crime was down last year and with more programs they want to continue that trend.

“We’re hoping to see the same thing this year but programs like this help and assist us in making sure we’re doing the best job possible of keeping crime down, but also providing options and opportunities for individuals in our community,” Minter said.

The Police Athletics Activities League (PAL) is also making a come back which allows police and community leaders the opportunity to mentor kids through activities and sport teams.

It’s a program Mayor Van Johnson was in as a child.

“I was engaged,” Johnson said. “I was in a place where I had caring, nurturing adults surrounding me, watching over me that helped provide extra eyes for my parents.”

Summer employment will also be offered for teens 16 or older that will offer pay up to $15/hour.

Neighborhood Prime Teams are also making a return that allows kids to work in the neighborhood cleaning and caring for senior citizens.

“Young people want to be able to be engaged in employment but they don’t have transportation to get to and from jobs,” Chief of Community Services Taffanye Young said. “The neighborhood prime teams are grants that are awarded to neighborhood associations so that they employ kids from within their own neighborhoods. Basically, if you’re in one of those positions you roll over and you’re at work.”

