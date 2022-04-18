Crews work to break down the RBC Heritage set up

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The RBC Heritage takes months of work, but what about after the tournament ends?

The golf course needs to get back to normal business, so crews are working to get the temporary tournament infrastructure broken down and packed away as quickly as possible.

“It’s just really non stop right now.”

Setting up a tournament for months, only to tear it all down in days.

That’s what crews are doing at Harbour Town Golf Links now that the 2022 RBC Heritage has finished.

“It is a big puzzle and trying to manipulate through that is tricky, but we’ve been doing it for a long time,” Morgan Hyde, Vice President of Operations, RBC Heritage said.

The tournament runs on volunteers, but this part is all Heritage workers and vendors.

First, they remove signage and then move onto the bigger stuff.

“We try to get the food and beverage, the concessionaires, anything that we have to do with trucking or forklifting that might be dangerous we try to get out of the way.”

After those steps, the company in charge of the stands gets to work, with three weeks to get rid of all of this.

Three weeks where the golf course is back and open to the public.

“He has to deal with the play, and there’s going to be a lot of play so they’re dodging golf balls quite a bit.”

The course re-opens Tuesday, and work around it will continue until you can’t tell the Heritage even happened at least until next year’s tournament prep starts.

