Dedication for new location of East Georgia State College in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of East Georgia State College students have a new home for classes in Statesboro. It puts plenty of college resources a short walk away instead of a long drive.

The new Statesboro location for East Georgia State College on Georgia Southern University’s campus gives students more time, better access, and more.

School leaders from East Georgia and Georgia Southern officially dedicated the building, years after the proposed building swap started and months after classes started in January. East Georgia moved into Georgia Southern’s former Continuing Education Center.

It gives them more space for computer labs, classrooms, faculty offices and more. East Georgia students have access to labs and other amenities on Georgia Southern’s campus. East Georgia’s new president Dr. David Schecter described how the move saves students commute time back and forth from the old location on Highway 301 South.

Dr. David Schecter, the president of East Georgia State College, said “The entire college experience is in front of them. They can park once in the morning, stay all day, have classes, tutoring, library, cafeteria, hang out with friends, then go.”

Georgia Southern president Dr. Kyle Marrero noted the swap allows the university’s continuing education students a separate location out of the university’s traffic. Both sides hope it helps their respective students.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.