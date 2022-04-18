The Exchange Club of Savannah honors the Savannah Police Department

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four members of the Savannah Police Department received top recognition Monday by the Exchange Club of Savannah.

Each year, the club recognizes an Officer, Detective, Supervisor and Civilian of the year.

The Exchange Club of Savannah, along with Coca Cola as a sponsor, presented awards.

One of those to Savannah Police Corporal James Ward, who currently serves on SPD’s SWAT and Strategic Investigations Units.

Before accepting the Officer of the Year award from the Exchange Club, Corporal Ward was actually one of the responding SWAT officers in a standoff situation Monday morning in Garden City.

“Given the atmosphere today out there, to have citizens step up and to recognize officers, investigators and supervisors is a great thing. We need more of it. A lot of officers do great things every day that go unrecognized, because it’s not popular right now,” Cpl. James Ward, Exchange Club Officer of the year said.

Detective Justin Gause received this year’s Detective of the Year honor from the Exchange Club.

“It just shows that there are individuals out there that would like to honor us in a good light, and it gives us motivation to continue to do the job to the best of our abilities,” Det. Justin Gause, Exchange Club Detective of the year said.

Sgt. Jason Pagliaro was named Supervisor of the Year, nominated for his work on multiple high demand jobs, which include overseeing major events like Saint Patrick’s Day and the Rock N Roll Marathon.

The Civilian of the Year award went to Ansley Williams, who works in SPD’s records unit, processing upwards of 20 requests a day.

All of the recipients were nominated by their co-workers.

