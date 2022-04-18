Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

One man in custody after hours-long standoff in Garden City

By Paige Phillips and Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City Police have reopened Commerce Boulevard near Dean Forest Road after shots were fired during an hours-long standoff.

Garden City Police Chief Gilbert Ballard confirmed a man has been taken into custody. He says the active situation is over.

According to Chief Ballard, a man was trying to gain entry into a work vehicle. Another man spotted the individual and tried to stop him. That individual then made his way into the vehicle, locked himself in, and the man trying to stop him noticed he had a weapon.

The man then called police to the scene around 8:30 a.m. Monday. At some point, the man fired a gun at police and Garden City Police returned fire. No one was injured when shots were fired.

Police de-escalated the situation and called for backup from surrounding agencies. Savannah Police, Port Wentworth Police, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, and Savannah’s SWAT team arrived on scene.

After a couple hours, the man still would not cooperate so SWAT used tactics to get him out of the vehicle and into custody. The man has been taken to the hospital for observation. No one was seriously injured.

Garden City Police have requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the officer-involved shooting. Garden City Police will continue to investigate the scene, as well as any criminal charges.

At this time, no information is available on the individual involved in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting at Cara's Lounge that...
SLED investigating Easter mass shooting in Hampton County
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
‘Enough is enough’, Savannahians react to a shooting at Waldburg Street, MLK Blvd.
Savannah Fire responded to a house fire that displaced two people in Savannah Sunday morning.
Easter morning house fire displaces 2 in Savannah

Latest News

Man shot after altercation at Parkers in Glynn County
One man in custody after hours-long standoff in Garden City
One man in custody after hours-long standoff in Garden City
One man dead after a fight at a private party in Glynn County
Darrick Alcott Mann, 45
Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office helps arrest violent fugitive