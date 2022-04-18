One man in custody after hours-long standoff in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City Police have reopened Commerce Boulevard near Dean Forest Road after shots were fired during an hours-long standoff.

Garden City Police Chief Gilbert Ballard confirmed a man has been taken into custody. He says the active situation is over.

According to Chief Ballard, a man was trying to gain entry into a work vehicle. Another man spotted the individual and tried to stop him. That individual then made his way into the vehicle, locked himself in, and the man trying to stop him noticed he had a weapon.

The man then called police to the scene around 8:30 a.m. Monday. At some point, the man fired a gun at police and Garden City Police returned fire. No one was injured when shots were fired.

Police de-escalated the situation and called for backup from surrounding agencies. Savannah Police, Port Wentworth Police, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, and Savannah’s SWAT team arrived on scene.

After a couple hours, the man still would not cooperate so SWAT used tactics to get him out of the vehicle and into custody. The man has been taken to the hospital for observation. No one was seriously injured.

Garden City Police have requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the officer-involved shooting. Garden City Police will continue to investigate the scene, as well as any criminal charges.

At this time, no information is available on the individual involved in the incident.

