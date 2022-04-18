Sky Cams
High school senior wins $60,000 college scholarship from Gulfstream

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gulfstream surprised a high school senior with a college scholarship of $60,000.

Carlos Hernandez out of Jenkins High School found out that he was this year’s recipient of the 2022 Al Wright Youth Apprentice Scholarship.

“I’ll be going to Georgia Tech for Aerospace Engineering, maybe a focus on Computer Science based off what I have learned at my time in Gulfstream. I’m not too sure after that- I might go into graduate research and stuff like that or push into work but...that’s still a couple years down the line so,” Carlos Hernandez said.

The scholarship is only awarded to one high school senior that took part in the Youth Apprentice Program.

