Man shot after altercation at Parkers in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Glynn County Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Parkers Monday morning.

Police responded to a reported gunshot at 5343 New Jesup Hwy.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Officials say an alleged verbal altercation took place with a black male who was driving a white car.

According to officials, the victim a homeless male followed the car across the street and engaged with the driver for a second time.

They say the homeless man fell to the ground and the car left the scene towards Interstate 95.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

