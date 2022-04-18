Man shot after altercation at Parkers in Glynn County
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Glynn County Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Parkers Monday morning.
Police responded to a reported gunshot at 5343 New Jesup Hwy.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.
Officials say an alleged verbal altercation took place with a black male who was driving a white car.
According to officials, the victim a homeless male followed the car across the street and engaged with the driver for a second time.
They say the homeless man fell to the ground and the car left the scene towards Interstate 95.
The victim was taken to a local hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation.
