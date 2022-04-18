Sky Cams
Monday is Tax Day. Do you need to ask for an extension?

By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday is the last day to file your taxes or to ask for an extension.

Tax Day is always a busy one for the Neighborhood Improvement Association, as they offer free tax services.

This Tax Day has been a little bit slower than the past two years throughout the pandemic, according to the director.

It’s too late to file for taxes here at the Neighborhood Improvement Association, but they are encouraging people to file for an extension with them.

As there are more people calling with questions, than people coming in person, Director Debra Simmons says if you are expecting to have tax money you owe, you will not be penalized and if you’re anticipating a refund.

“Don’t panic, that’s number one because if you are due a refund, you do not have to file by today. You actually have three years to file to get your refund so if you’re expecting a refund, you do not have to panic,” Debra Simmons, Director said.

She says refunds are expected to come within three weeks this year, despite delays in years past because of the pandemic.

“We’re not back to normal but one good thing about it is, if you e-file and request direct deposit, you will get it much faster. Now if you to mail it in or if you’re expecting a check in the mail, it will take longer,” Simmons said.

They don’t just help out during the tax season; they provide tax service all year around.

