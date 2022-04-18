Sky Cams
One man dead after a fight at a private party in Glynn County

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department is investigating the death of a man after a fight at a party.

The victim was identified as Travis Lee Payne, 41, of Brunswick.

The Glynn County Fire rescue team responded to a call that someone fell and busted their head while intoxicated around 12 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Investigations Division personnel, Payne had a fight with another man and that caused Payne to fall and hit his head on the concrete.

GCPD has identified the other man involved in the altercation.

This investigation is ongoing.

