Proud to be a Farmer: Kevin Hendrix

CANDLER CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Spring marks the “sweetest” time of the year for plenty of cooks from professional chefs to the rest of us in our own kitchens.

Vidalia onions have hit store shelfs across the country, from right here in South Georgia.

Kevin Hendrix and his family have grown Vidalia onions for decades. Each spring he hears the same question all over town.

Kevin Hendrix of Hendrix Produce said, “Everywhere you go, people ask “when’re you getting started? when are you getting started?”

Last week, their farm and others started shipping out onions to begin the season. While they’ve done it for decades, this year hits different.

“The cost of production...everything we touch...the cost has gone up, from pallets to boxes to fertilizer,” said Hendrix.

Like other onion growers, they sell to everyone from retain store chains to individuals who order online...all of them wanting the taste associated with the name.

Kevin says it’s no coincidence that the “Vidalia” name is bigger on their boxes than their own company name. He says that was his dad’s idea from the beginning.

“He wanted that to be out there so that when somebody saw the box, they’d know they were Vidalia onions. And that’s the way our box has always been.”

The licensed Vidalia onion growers each contribute to the crop’s research and marketing..to raise a better onion and find new buyers.

Hendrix said, “I think a lot of guys take pride that there’s only 20 counties where you can grow these and they’re known all over the country.”

And having such a famous, even beloved, crop makes him Proud to be a Farmer.

