RBC Heritage impact on businesses in the Lowcountry

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - The RBC Heritage brought tens of thousands of people here to Harbour Town each day of the last week or so, meaning great things for the businesses in this area.

Bill Miles, the CEO of the Hilton Head Island HHI Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, said, “it brings about 102-105 million dollar economic impact in and I think this year with Easter being the same weekend that those numbers will probably increase.”

It’s clear crowds were out in force on the course, but in the rest of Harbour Town too. Like at this restaurant, who says they handled the high demand well.

“It was kind of easy actually, we just did our thing everyday. We did everything by order and took care of our customers how we need to take care of our customers to make sure they’re happy,” said Governour Dennis, the lead chef of Harbourside.

A few steps away, a jewelry store agrees the Heritage wasn’t the only thing bringing people in this weekend.

Mary Schwarz, a salesperson at Coastal Treasures said, “it’s not only Spring Break time but of course it’s our golf tournament also. When they fall together it really brings a large crowd here.”

The tournament did shine a national spotlight on Harbour town though, and that’s something the chamber CEO appreciates greatly.

“Seeing Hilton Head Island all over the world is something that money can’t buy so I know that our businesses were very busy all week long.”

Saturday was the busiest day with the crowd on Sunday from the tournament being more into the golf than the shopping and eating in the rest of the area.

