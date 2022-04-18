Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon will not return to Savannah this year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon will not return to Savannah in 2022, according to the city. The city made the official announcement on Monday, April 18, that it would not renew the contract with the race series.

A runner in Savannah who also helps train people for the races says this a huge blow to the city and and Rock ‘n’ Roll will be missed.

Jane Ogle, co-owner of Customfit Center, said “I was a little taken aback and more than a little sad and almost surprised but not really.”

Jane Ogle is no stranger to the running scene.

“I’ve been a runner since I was a very, very wee tike.”

So, she was disappointed to hear the City of Savannah will not renew its contract for one of the largest racing events in the city.

“Losing it now, means we’ve lost it. there’s a lot of other cities that will be more than happy to have that level of excitement and that level of income.”

For more than 10 years, Rock ‘n Roll has been an event to look forward to for runners around Savannah. Ogle owns Custom Fit Center and helped train runners for the races.

“It really helped to...I wanna say launch a whole new era for the local running community”

It was so special that Ogle started a petition when last year’s race was on the verge of being cancelled due to COVID.

“On change.org to encourage local runners to have a voice... I felt like no one was really talking about the excitement it brings for the running community and how important the running community is to Savannah”

Ogle says local runners will just have to find another race to look forward to and cheer each other on.

“I’m gonna miss you Rock ‘n’ Roll but we’ll find ways to keep the running community energized.”

The City of Savannah says they are open to conversations with the Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon team and the tourism industry about a future partnership.

They released a statement saying “There are many variables that must be contemplated in renewing an event of this scale, including the necessary public resources it requires to manage the event and balancing the disruptions to residents and businesses who live along the route and finish line. For 2022, these impacts outweigh the benefits.”

WTOC has reached out to the city and Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon organizers for any updates.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon has been in Savannah since 2011.

