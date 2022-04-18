Savannah couple brewing up more than coffee with new business

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The pandemic led a lot of people to reassess their lives and priorities and for one couple that meant leaving their jobs, moving back to Savannah, and starting a new business.

“We honestly, we just took a leap of faith. We sold everything we had. We sold our house and our car, and we just went for it. So, we moved to Savannah and started our journey with coffee,” Matt and Elise Higgins said.

That journey, for the Higgins began small.

“We started as a mobile coffee bar serving weddings and events,” Elise Higgins said.

But despite the pandemic, Origin Coffee Bar was growing in popularity and soon needed a space of their own which brought them to 356 MLK in Savannah..

“We have a lot of history on MLK in particular,” Matt says.

Their new location, still a work in progress.

“When you walk in this space the first thing, you’ll see is the beautiful bar,” describes Matt.

In order to keep their dream alive, they started a Kickstarter, and just 18 days in, “we’re already 94% funded,” or nearly $30 thousand says Matt.

“It’s just been mind-blowing,” Elise adds.

So, why does it seem the community is, quite literally, so invested in their success.

Well, perhaps it’s because they’ve become so invested in the community.

“We have a whole kitchen operation that will be happening here, and we have been learning to make bread in bulk. So, we have been using that bread to make lunches for the houseless community,” Elise said.

Supporting the community that’s already here, while preparing to welcome those on their way.

“We’re also partnering with a local organization, Inspiritus, on hiring four refugees when we open. So, helping that population get acclimated to life in the U.S. and what’s that like and giving them a welcoming community to be fostered in coming in,” Matt said.

Of course, you may be wondering, why do all this?

“I mean why wouldn’t we? If we can, why wouldn’t we?” Elise says.

So, maybe that’s why they’ve been so successful, why they’ve gotten such support, because they say Origin doesn’t belong to them, it belongs to you.

“We want Origin to be an Oasis for everybody. In that, it’s for the homeless man on the corner, it’s for the refugee that’s coming from a war-torn country, it’s for the SCAD student, it’s for the stay-at-home mom. It’s for everybody,” Matt said.

Matt and Elise say if all goes to plan, they hope to open this summer.

