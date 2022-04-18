Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Savannah Police details the importance of ShotSpotter technology

By Sean Evans
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City Council recently approved the purchase of additional technology they say allows their officers to respond faster to shooting scenes around the city.

The new sensors will allow the Savannah Police Department to monitor four new areas of the City, covering an additional three and a half miles. The latest investment use just over a quarter of a million dollars from the Capital Improvement Fund to pay for the expansion.

According to Savannah Police Department leaders, that takes the total investment to just over 500-thousand dollars. Police leaders call the ShotSpotter technology a force multiplier, giving officers responding to gunfire pinpoint locations, which allows for faster responses.

Major Robert Gavin said, “we’re hoping that this technology will push us forward and help...even if it alleviates one major crime, to me it’s worth it.”

Major Gavin says that gunshot sensing technology pairs with others like cameras and license plate readers to build a network of data police can use to determine how they respond to crime in the community.

“We know that 70-percent of violent crime is done with vehicles. So having access to this technology allows us to pinpoint, track and take these vehicles off the city streets to make people safe.”

“It’s not going to solve every crime. Technology is not going to solve that. It’s still going to take humans, and the community getting involved...the police working with the community to be involved.”

Major Gavin gave a real-life example of how the department uses ShotSpotter.

He said officers responding to a shots fired call just last night were able to find the vehicle involved and made arrests shortly afterward because they were in the area faster.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseff Orion Smith
Suspect identified in hours-long standoff in Garden City
Body found in pond in Lyons
Effingham County Sheriff’s office asking for help locating missing woman
Effingham County Sheriff’s office find missing woman
FILE PHOTO - Rock 'n' Marathon in Savannah
Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon will not return to Savannah this year
Garden City Police are asking everyone to avoid an active scene on Commerce Boulevard near Dean...
One man in custody after hours-long standoff in Garden City

Latest News

Coastal Health District
Savannah doctor recommends high risk people still wear masks when traveling
One man shot in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive
One man shot in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive
Effingham County Sheriff’s office asking for help locating missing woman
Effingham County Sheriff’s office find missing woman
Police lights
Pedestrian identified after fatal wreck in Beaufort Co.
Neal Palmer
Beaufort County Sheriff’s office search for missing man