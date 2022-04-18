Pedestrian identified after fatal wreck in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal wreck that happened Sunday on Spanish Wells Road, near Bryant Road.

The Coroner has confirmed 62-year-old Andrew Farbman of Hilton Head died at the scene.

It happened around 7:00 p.m.

The driver and passenger were not injured.

The Sedan was traveling north on Spanish Wells Road and struck Farbman traveling east across Spanish Wells Road.

This collision remains under investigation by the SCHP.

