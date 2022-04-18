What Kind of Doctor Should I See for My Allergies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -

Because many people equate their ‘allergies’ with nasal congestion they often seek treatment from an ENT. An ENT‚ or otolaryngologist, is a surgeon trained to take care of diseases of the ears, nose and throat. One likely took out your tonsils or put tubes in your daughter’s ears. If your congestion is caused by nasal polyps rather than allergic disease, this is definitely the way to go.

However, if you are one of the 50 million Americans with allergic disease, you need to be evaluated by a Board Certified Allergist and Immunologist. For the same reason that many over the counter medications won’t alleviate allergic symptoms, neither will the basic approach of addressing only nasal allergens. Allergic disease is not only multifaceted, affecting multiple organs, but it is also one of the most common chronic diseases. It is commonly associated with asthma, a life threatening breathing disease, and causes the majority of absenteeism from schools and businesses.

Allergic reactions are the bodies immunologic response to something it has come in contact with. Typical “hayfever” is a common response to pollens but one may also be allergic to animal dander, insects, dust mites, foods, medications, latex. To make matters more complicated, these allergens will often trigger asthma attacks and in extreme cases cause life threatening anaphylaxis. Other related allergic disease states may manifest as eczema or urticaria, hives. Given the complexity of adequately diagnosing and treating all aspects of allergic disease there is a medical subspecialty known as Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. A Board Certified allergist has undergone a 3 year residency in either internal medicine or pediatrics with cross training in the other and completed an additional 2-3 year fellowship training in treating only allergy, asthma and immunology.

