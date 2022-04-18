Sky Cams
Witness describes mass shooting in Hampton County

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT
HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - People who live near Cara’s Lounge describe hearing multiple rounds of gunfire early Easter morning.

The lounge was hosting an Easter bash when the shots rang out. There haven’t been any deaths as result of this shooting but one man said he’s been living here off and on for more than 50 years.

He says he lives just over a block away from the lounge and heard those shots around 3am yesterday morning. He says he was surprised to hear that gunfire and that area has changed since he moved away.

“It sounded like a machine gun. And then the individual shots were like 10 times. POP POP POP POP POP. It’s unusual to hear that type of gunfire in the area. I wasn’t even aware that there was a club down in the area,” said Jokie Beckett Jr. who heard gunfire.

Witnesses we spoke tell us the scene was chaotic as people fled for their lives. Some…even jumping in ditches to avoid being shot.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is leading the investigation but has not released any suspect information. Investigators are urging anyone who was at the lounge that night or knows of what happened to contact law enforcement.

