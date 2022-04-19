41st Annual Sidewalk Arts Festival returns to Forsyth Park this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A popular event in the Hostess City will return to Forsyth Park for the first time since 2019.

The Savannah College of Art and Design’s 41st Annual Sidewalk Arts Festival is set for Saturday, April 23rd, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Forsyth Park will be transformed into a kaleidoscope of nearly 800 colorful squares at the 41st annual event, where SCAD students, alumni, and local high school students sketch chalk art designs and compete for cash prizes.

Also at the festival, SCAD alumni Juliana Lupacchin and Sophie Tompkins will create a live mural painting. The festival will also include an installation of papier-mache vases by SCAD alumnus Trish Anderson.

SCAD’s elite performance ensemble, The Honeybees and SCAD alumnus/American Idol winner Candice Glover will perform a 90 minute concert starting a 1 p.m. featuring songs from legendary artists such as Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, John Legend, and more.

Food vendors include Chick-fil-A, Leopold’s Ice Cream, Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffee and Smoothies, Roly Poly, and Savannah Square Pops.

This year’s Sidewalk Arts Festival is sponsored by Savannah Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Visit Savannah, Mansion on Forsyth Park, Folletts, Yates-Astro, Brightview Landscaping, and Sunstates Security.

Festival attendants are encouraged to share their imagination and creativity through Instagram using #SCADChalk.

