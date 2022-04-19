Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Arbery’s killers scheduled for August hate crimes sentencing

A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, guilty of murder and other crimes in the February 2020 killing of the 25-year-old Black man.(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Sentencing is set for Aug. 1 for three white men convicted of federal hate crimes for chasing and killing Black man Ahmaud Arbery.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, each face a maximum penalty of life in prison after a federal jury in February found the Black man’s killing in 2020 was motivated by race.

The McMichaels and Bryan are already serving life sentences for murder convictions in state court.

The McMichaels armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery as he ran in their Georgia neighborhood. Bryan joined the pursuit and recorded video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseff Orion Smith
Suspect identified in hours-long standoff in Garden City
Body found in pond in Lyons
FILE PHOTO - Rock 'n' Marathon in Savannah
Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon will not return to Savannah this year
Garden City Police are asking everyone to avoid an active scene on Commerce Boulevard near Dean...
One man in custody after hours-long standoff in Garden City
Effingham County Sheriff’s office asking for help locating missing woman
Effingham County Sheriff’s office found missing woman

Latest News

One man shot in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive
One man shot in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive
Effingham County Sheriff’s office asking for help locating missing woman
Effingham County Sheriff’s office found missing woman
Police lights
Pedestrian identified after fatal wreck in Beaufort Co.
Neal Palmer
Beaufort County Sheriff’s office search for missing man
Fort Stewart soldiers will compete in the Sullivan Cup
Fort Stewart soldiers will compete in the Sullivan Cup