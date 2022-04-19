Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Bird Flu kills three bald eagles in Chatham, Liberty, and Glynn Co.

By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three bald eagles were found dead in coastal counties, officials with Georgia Department of Natural Resources say the bird flu is likely undercutting nesting success for the eagles.

“They exhibit tremors, and seizures, respiratory distress,” Bob Sargent, Program Director said.

Bob Sargent with Georgia Department of Natural Resources says the bald eagles in Chatham, Liberty and Glynn counties were found dead in March and tests showed later the virus was the cause.

They likely caught the bird flu by eating ducks who were infected with Avian Influenza.

Bald eagle nesting is now a concern.

He says the winter success rate is typically around 70 percent.

“By success what I mean is that the nest fledges at least one eaglet, one young eagle,” Sargent said.

But he found that rate to be much lower at 47 percent in the coastal area.

“To see that many nests fail when we know that we did have high path on the coast and some adult eagles did die from it and ducks were dying from it. It’s entirely likely that many of those nests failed because of the virus,” Sargent said.

Sargent says to avoid handling sick or dead birds but to report them to DNR.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseff Orion Smith
Suspect identified in hours-long standoff in Garden City
Body found in pond in Lyons
FILE PHOTO - Rock 'n' Marathon in Savannah
Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon will not return to Savannah this year
Garden City Police are asking everyone to avoid an active scene on Commerce Boulevard near Dean...
One man in custody after hours-long standoff in Garden City
Effingham County Sheriff’s office asking for help locating missing woman
Effingham County Sheriff’s office found missing woman

Latest News

THE News at 5:30
Bird Flu kills three bald eagles in Chatham, Liberty, and Glynn Co.
Travelers at Savannah-Hilton Head International
Travelers react to end of public transit mask mandate
Savannah airport update
TSA, other transportation organizations release statements after Fla. judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Changes to decrease healthcare disparities for minority groups