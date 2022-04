LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - A body was found in a pond Monday afternoon east of US 1 off Oglethorpe Street in Lyons.

According to the Lyons Police Department chief, the body is believed to be a Hispanic male.

The body was recovered from the pond and sent to a lab for autopsy. The cause of death is yet to be determined.

Stay with WTOC for updates to this story.

