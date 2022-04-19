Chatham Area Transit ending mask mandate after federal judge’s ruling

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Masks are no longer required on Chatham Area Transit (CAT) services following a federal judge’s ruling that the national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit could not be enforced.

The judge’s ruling comes after the Transportation Security Administration had announced on April 13 that the mask mandate for all transportation networks, including public transportation would be extended through May 3. That extension will no longer be enforced due to the judge’s ruling.

It’s a decision Savannah resident of 40 years and passenger Rickey Gatson agrees with.

“It should be free will. It’s a free will society,” Gatson said.

While agreeing you should be able to choose, he still thinks people should mask up when around others.

“Let’s think about it, hey do I want to be sick? Do I make another person sick? You got babies, you got elderly people. You got to think about people with weak immune systems,” Gatson said.

But as the argument of being forced to wear a mask has been a heated one, CEO of CAT, Faye Dimassimo says they kept a mandate up until now for several reasons including safety.

“People believe in the science and some people don’t. So, it was just a matter of making sure that we were doing the right things, that we were following federal policy, that we were making sure we were consistent with what the state was doing and that we were protecting our passengers and our staff,” Dimassimo said.

As far as chances the mandate could return on public buses and ferries in Chatham County.

“We’ll just have to wait and see what happens with potential surges.”

CAT is dropping the requirement, although the agency is continuing to encourage customers to wear masks.

