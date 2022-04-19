Claxton leaders hope new voting district reflects changing population

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Claxton is getting a new voting district. Council members recently approved the addition and local leaders hope the new district reflects a changing population.

City officials say the new maps were based off U.S. Census data that show a growing minority population in Claxton.

The president of the Evans County NAACP says the current district maps for Claxton needed to change.

“There was an imbalance in the representation as far as the city council,” Willie Hall said.

The latest Census data shows a growing minority population in Claxton, causing Hall and others to urge city council to change the maps.

Claxton’s mayor and city council members unanimously voted to add an additional city district. Changing the total number from two to three.

“It was necessary to revisit the districts and do something that would give representation to our whole community,” Claxton Mayor Terry Branch said.

According to data from Georgia’s Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office, under the new maps District 1 would elect 2 members to city council and is made up of a majority black population.

District 2 would elect 3 members to city council and would be made up of a roughly 50% Black population, a 27% white population, and a 21% Hispanic population.

District 3 would elect 2 members to city council and would be majority white.

Each district would have 2 sitting incumbents with a resignation leaving an open seat in district 2.

“This just seems to be a fairer representation with what we have approved now,” Branch said.

City officials say the new district won’t change the number of seats on city council and that the city’s central voting location will remain the same.

The only potential change that Claxton residents could face is which district they vote in for city elections.

As for Hall, he hopes the new maps will bring increased representation to Claxton’s city council.

“This one district added hopefully will give Blacks and Hispanics the opportunity to have balance and representation on the city council based on the Census data,” Hall said.

The new redistricting maps were approved by the state legislator and await signing from the governor.

