Controversial development in Richmond Hill on hold

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County Commissioners have delayed a decision on a proposed apartment complex in Richmond Hill.

The proposed complex just off Harris Trail Road near Sterling Creek is causing controversy among some residents. But a decision to grant the green light to build here has been put on pause as residents’ concerns linger.

At a recent commission meeting, county leaders decided to table the decision on the new apartments after residents said they were worried about the maps used in the proposal. They say those maps did not accurately show existing homes right behind the proposed site.

County officials say the commissioners tabled the decision to discuss the implications of the development. They admit that it’s possible some of the commissioners might not have known about the houses directly behind the proposed site.

But they say height restrictions for the proposed apartments would help alleviate privacy concerns of nearby residents. The developer also says that the buffer zone between the site and the existing neighborhood is larger than what the county is requiring.

Still, residents who live near the proposed site say the roads won’t be able to handle to the increase in drivers.

“Harris Trail can’t handle 220 units which is approximately 400 people. There’s just no way that road can handle it. I don’t think anything should be going into that spot until the road is widened,” nearby resident Ashley Graves said.

Commissioners are holding off on discussion for two months until the next meeting in Richmond Hill.

The proposed apartments will next be discussed at the regular commission meeting in June.

