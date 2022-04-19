Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Disney World lifts mask requirement for all guests

A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom...
A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Jan. 9, 2019. With some workers across the U.S. threatening a walkout Tuesday, March 22, 2022, The Walt Disney Co. finds itself in a balancing act between the expectations of a diverse workforce and demands from an increasingly polarized, politicized marketplace.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Walt Disney World has updated its face mask policy for all guests.

The website for the theme park says that masks are no longer required indoors or outdoors for guests, regardless of vaccination status.

The park’s policy change comes a day after a federal judge threw out mask requirements on public transportation Monday.

A federal judge has struck down the Biden administration's mask mandate. (CNN, WLS, KSDK, FACEBOOK)

Disney recommends that unvaccinated visitors continue to wear masks in indoor attractions, theaters and transportation.

It also notes that masks are not allowed on water slides or in the water at Disney World.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Effingham County Sheriff’s office asking for help locating missing woman
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman
Joseff Orion Smith
Suspect identified in hours-long standoff in Garden City
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Grove...
GSP investigating after pedestrian killed in crash on Grove Point Rd.
Some Georgia cities relax marijuana penalties
One man shot in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive
One man shot in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive

Latest News

In a meeting with military leaders on Wednesday, President Joe Biden is flanked by, to his...
Biden announces $800M in military assistance for Ukraine
FILE - Dr. Rahul Gupta, the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy,...
Biden administration drug control plan stresses harm reduction, treatment
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
FAA failure to tell Capitol of parachute stunt led to alert
NeNe Leakes appears at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington on...
NeNe Leakes sues, saying racism accepted on ‘Real Housewives’
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won’t storm holdout