Fort Stewart soldiers receive new modernized tanks

By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Stewart units have some of the first line of the Army’s modernized tanks.

The soldiers who operate these new M1-A2 tanks say they can see and feel the difference inside and out-starting with a paint that’s cool to the touch and helps prevent a thermal signature the enemies can find in the field.

The Army’s newest version of the Abrams tank weighs roughly the same as the old one, but lighter components offset the upgrade in hardware inside.

“They did push more power to the generator to run all the components, they installed an auxiliary power unit so we can run it without the engine running,” SSG Joseph Lee, 3rd Battalion-67th Armor Regiment said.

It includes better outside cameras so crews can operate it without opening the hatch and exposing themselves to live fire.

It even has a rear facing camera as well. That reduces the threat to soldiers when they’re in the field.

“It’s a much better vehicle all around, especially to be able to fight at night and stay in the fight longer.”

They expect to have a total of 174 of these tanks in the division by sometime next year.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

