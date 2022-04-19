Sky Cams
Fort Stewart soldiers will compete in the Sullivan Cup

By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s no greater honor than the Sullivan Cup to Army tank crews.

Soldiers from Fort Stewart will compete next week with others from across the Army.

Even though they’re a new roster, they go in as the defending champs.

Tank crews from Fort Stewart competed on the range and elsewhere to win the chance to represent the division.

The competition happens every two years, but was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

A crew from Third Infantry won back in 2018.

Soldiers who’ll take part this year say it pushes them to be physically fit, knowledgeable to their tank and thinking and working as one.

“As a tanker and a tank crew, you want to be the most lethal crew, not just in the Army but in the world. This coming week we get to showcase what we’ve been doing and how hard we’ve been working,” SSG Steven Shives, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment said.

The Sullivan Cup was started back in 2012. They’re judged on shooting and maneuvering, but also teamwork and physical fitness.

They’ll compete this week at Fort Benning.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

