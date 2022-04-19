Grants available for Bluffton small businesses impacted by pandemic

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - American Rescue Plan funds are designed to help parts of the community greatly impacted by the pandemic get back on their feet.

Bluffton received just under $2 million in ARPA funding and now they’re moving to use $175,000 of that money. Led by the town’s Don Ryan Center for innovation, they’ll be giving out grants to small businesses that felt COVID’s impact worse than most.

“While we may not all be wearing masks anymore, the economic challenges are still there and will be for quite a while,” interim CEO David Nelems said.

He says those challenges are apparent in this community.

“I went into dinner with my wife the other day and one of the businesses we frequent for dinner was closing at 5 p.m. because they can’t get staffing and they’ve been affected by COVID negatively,” Nelems said.

The leader of this center and project points out the Lowcountry comes with specific hardships of its own.

“What makes it even more challenging for our area is we have all these people coming to vacation in this beautiful place and sometimes we don’t have the staffing or the businesses to help them.”

Businesses in the area of 50 employees or less that have been open since March 2020, have until May 9 to apply for one of these grants. The maximum of which will be $20,000, as Nelems knows at this point every penny counts.

