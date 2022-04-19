Sky Cams
INTERVIEW: Savannah Local Artist Market returns

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Local Artist Market (SLAM) is returning for its spring market on Saturday, April 23.

More than 80 local artists will have art on display for sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Salvation Army Baseball field at 3000 Bee Rd, Savannah, GA.

SLAM was first introduced in the spring of 2019 with 60 artists and has grown even through the pandemic. Saturday’s event will be the 5th market featuring a variety of different mediums, including fine arts, textiles, photography, sculpture, jewelry, pottery, mixed media, and more.

Local Musicians will provide entertainment, food trucks will be on site, and kids are invited to paint on the community canvas.

For more information, check out the SLAM page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/savannahlocalartistmarket

