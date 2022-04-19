Sky Cams
Man dies after exiting vehicle while inside car wash, police say

A 56-year-old man died inside a southern California car wash after he became trapped between...
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT
ESCONDIDO, Calif. (Gray News) – A man died after he became trapped inside a self-service car wash in southern California, police said.

According to the Escondido Police Department, officers received a report of an unresponsive man inside the car wash Friday evening.

Officers arrived to find a 56-year-old man trapped between his vehicle and part of the car wash machinery.

Police said it appears the man drove into the car wash and then tried to exit his vehicle for an unknown reason. The vehicle rolled forward, pinning the man between his car and the machinery.

Police said it didn’t appear the car wash machinery was activated at the time.

Escondido is located about 30 miles north of San Diego.

