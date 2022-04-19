Savannah Mayor Van Johnson addresses the decision to not renew Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon contract

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people come to Savannah each year for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon but it will not return this year.

Mayor Van Johnson says there were a number a variables considered when making the decision to not renew the contract with Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon organizers this year.

That decision came down to the City Manager.

Some of the things city leaders considered when deciding on not bringing the marathon back this year were the costs.

Mayor Johnson pointed out the contract alone to bring the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon here cost the City $25,000 annually.

But there are also support costs through sanitation, traffic engineering and security provided by the police department that add to that price tag.

The marathon does, however, inject millions back into the local economy.

Here’s the latest available data from Visit Savannah on the economic impact Rock ‘n’ Roll provides.

According to the 2019 report, the total economic impact was just over $23 million.

Runners spent about $3.1 million on lodging, and nearly $7.5 million was spent daily over the race weekend by out-of-town visitors.

Still, Mayor Johnson says this year’s decision is an opportunity to take a step back and pause, to re-evaluate the marathons total impact, not just the financial impact, on the community.

“For 2022, these impacts outweigh the benefits of having an event. Again, this is not new, I’ve been talking about this for quite some time, and we have been in constant contact and communication with our partners, particularly Iron Man, particularly visit Savannah, particularly our Chamber of Commerce and our local running community,” Mayor Van Johnson said.

More than the dollars and cents, the mayor said another factor for consideration was the impact the marathon has on residents and businesses along the route.

“As a community-focused Council as we are, I think we owe it to our community to be able to gauge these events, and again, determine if we’re getting the best bang for our buck. We did that with that with Saint Patrick’s Day, we’re doing this with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon…these are two of our larger events,” said Mayor Johnson.

The decision by the City to pause this year’s marathon was welcomed news to one business owner WTOC spoke with today.

Kristin Russell, owner of both Sentient Bean and Brighter Day Natural Foods, said “I think it’s a bold step by city leadership, and I’m proud of them for taking a pause to say, we need to evaluate the impact of some of these really large tourist events on neighborhoods.”

Russell’s businesses sit at the south end of Forsyth Park near the marathon’s finish line. She says the marathon weekend is particularly hard on them, and that she’s lobbied to have the finish line moved to free up the block when the race is in town in the past.

“Our neighborhood is covered up in tourists all the time anyway, so I think maintaining the balance makes for really good business, and we need city support to maintain a good balance for residents,” said Russell.

“We have to represent not only our businesses and our tourism industry here, but we need to represent our community and our residents as well. And hearing from them, we know there’s pressure there, and there’s some weariness. So we needed the ability to reset,” said Jay Melder, Savannah City Manager.

As far as how the City is financially impacted, Mayor Johnson said what the city receives of that in the way of hotel/motel tax isn’t realized right away. He added both the cost for the contract and city services to support the race are. We asked if a measure he and others on Council pushed for this year that would’ve allowed the city to raise the amount of hotel/motel tax the City collects had passed, if that would’ve led to a different outcome for this year’s race contract.

Mayor Johnson said, “I think either way it probably would’ve been the same, because again, the issue is about how it impacts the community.”

Mayor Johnson mentioned several times the possibility of another city in Chatham County being looped into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon conversation, specifically calling out Pooler.

We have several calls in to see what possible race developments could be on the horizon, and we’ll update you on air and online as soon as we find something out.

