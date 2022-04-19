Sky Cams
Say goodbye to mask, airports no longer require them

By Tyler Manion
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Travelers around the country are flying mask less for the first time in years, including at the Hilton Head Island airport.

“What we’ve been told to do is, since that’s no longer in effect, that the airport signage like this one can be removed.”

Just because the signs are now down, doesn’t mean the masks are at least not for everyone.

“My family is my priority. My husband has a compromised system due to cancer and cancer treatments and I also have a child with autism,” Sara Lewis, Traveler said.

Many travelers did not know they’d have a choice until they arrived.

“Walking in here with a mask on, not realizing that I didn’t have to, I was definitely a little bummed but now I can breathe freely,” Henry Schafer, Traveler said.

He says an airport worker broke the news.

“When I went to check in to get my boarding tickets and stuff the dude wasn’t wearing a mask and he was like, ‘you know we don’t have to wear masks anymore?’ And I was like put it in my pocket.”

Mask less or not, some say that it’s a personal choice and they won’t get involved in other people’s decision.

“I don’t feel like it’s my position to tell people what they should do.”

The airport holding that opinion as well, just looking to get you from one place to another.

“Whether you’re in a mask, not in a mask, as long as you’re having a great travel experience that’s what we care about,” Jon Rembold, Airport Director said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

