Sen. Ossoff announces $100 million fund for barracks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff announced new funding for barracks at a trip to the base Tuesday.

Ossoff says Fort Stewart will get one hundred million dollars to build new housing.

The senator says Tuesday’s announcement is a promise it will get done.

“Something that I hear consistently in installations across the state, and particularly from junior enlisted personnel is shortages of housing and concerns about the quality of housing on post,” Sen. Jon Ossoff said.

