Travelers react to end of public transit mask mandate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Since only a few months into the pandemic, if you planned to travel by air, wearing a mask was a requirement.

Now, nearly two years later, that’s no longer the case after a federal judge in Florida struck down President Biden’s public transportation mask mandate.

Of the major airlines that fly through the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport Delta, American, United and Southwest are all no longer requiring masks.

“It’s nice, there’s lots of smiles. I saw a couple posts from airline people saying, ‘I have to start putting on lipstick again.’ So, it’s a nice feeling and I hope we stay on this track,” said Director of Marketing for Savannah-Hilton Head International Lori Lynah

Those coming and going from the airport Tuesday were still getting used to it.

“It feels naked,” joked Suzanne Davis.

It’s so fresh in fact, one couple didn’t even realize it until speaking with our Sarah Winklemann Tuesday morning.

“You don’t have to wear them anymore,” Winklemann said.

“That’s awesome you made my day,” responded Jeff & Andrea May.

For some it simply means making a long day traveling feel not quite so long.

“What was supposed to be a short five-hour flight ended up to be nine hours of traveling. Which is miserable in a mask,” Jim Davis said.

But not everyone was ready to forgo their mask quite yet.

“I’m flying on a plane so I will keep my mask on just because I want to be careful,” said Anne Brolley.

Even for those going mask free, “if I’m uncomfortable I’ll put it back on. We’re just praying now that we don’t get sick,” said Suzanne Davis.

Now it is important to keep in mind that even though masks are not required at Savannah-Hilton Head International you should still do a little research a check on the masking policies at your destination as they may vary.

