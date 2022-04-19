Sky Cams
TSA, other transportation organizations release statements after Fla. judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

Savannah airport update
Savannah airport update(WTOC)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday, a federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit.

Since then, airlines, airports, and other transportation companies quickly began repealing their requirements that passengers wear masks.

In a statement Monday, the Transportation Security Administration released a statement saying, “Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.”

Amtrak also released a statement, saying, “While Amtrak passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19. Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so.”

Popular rideshare company Uber also followed suit with a statement saying, “As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber. However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area. Remember: many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences. And if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip.”

