The Women Who Rule luncheon returns after two years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of Coastal Empire hosted their annual Women Who Rule luncheon Tuesday.

It’s the first time that the event has been back in two years.

The President and CEO of the United Way Coast Empire says this year they broke all records for the event.

The organization’s goal is to raise money for the Women United Transportation Fund which helps people across our area with transportation issues big and small.

“That could be bus passes, that could be gas cards, in some cases it’s been minor car repairs, because sometimes it’s a minor car repair, a new tire that could keep someone from moving forward in their life,” Brynn Grant, President & Ceo of United Way of the Coastal Empire said.

Part of the event is also recognizing one outstanding women within the community.

This years Women of the Year award went to Ellen Bolch.

She is the President and CEO of the health care alternative Group which specializes in all aspects of in-home health care in the Coastal Empire and South Carolina’s Lowcountry.

