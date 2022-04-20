Beach High School’s free health clinic leaves many people thankful

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Beach High School students are not only learning how to care for patients but also running a health clinic with the help of St. Joseph’s Candler nurses.

The health clinic opened for the first time before the pandemic and then reopened this school year. The students have served 388 patients so far.

“I wouldn’t have known what I wanted to be when I got older.”

The free Beach High School Health Clinic opening doors for aspiring nursing students still in high school.

“We’re giving them a realistic view of health care and starting with some fundamentals. We’re giving them a head start for college,” Martha White, St. Joseph’s Candler Nurse Practitioner said.

Students in the program learn how to take blood and after thirty sticks, they can take a test to be certified in Phlebotomy.

Senior Taliyah Jackson got all her sticks in about a month and says the opportunity puts her ahead of other soon to be nursing students in college.

“Because I’m not even a nursing student yet, I’m just a phlebotomy student at my school...because of this whole opportunity it gives us more experience,” Taliyah Jackson, Senior at Beach High said.

Giving students like Jackson and Cerenity O’Banner experience.

“Telephone techniques, working with patients, different exercises with patients, how draw blood,” Cerenity O’Banner, Senior at Beach High said.

And they say it feels good to provide the services at no costs to anyone in the community.

“Some people with insurance, you probably wouldn’t get this opportunity because this a free screening for you to get your blood, sugar and cholesterol taken. Just use it,” O’Banner said.

Patients who have came in these rooms and gotten these screenings say the clinic being free to them has helped them change their lifestyle.

“I thought that everything was okay because I wasn’t feeling like sick or nothing.”

Rhode Pira is diabetic and didn’t realize her A1C levels where high until she started coming here three months ago.

“I know that health is getting much better and usually I cannot even sleep very well at night but when I started changing my life, like going to exercise because I want to bring my A1C down. So, I saw a lot of changes in my life,” Rhode Pira, Patient said.

The clinic will close for the summer after May 12th and will reopen in August.

