Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Beach High School’s free health clinic leaves many people thankful

By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Beach High School students are not only learning how to care for patients but also running a health clinic with the help of St. Joseph’s Candler nurses.

The health clinic opened for the first time before the pandemic and then reopened this school year. The students have served 388 patients so far.

“I wouldn’t have known what I wanted to be when I got older.”

The free Beach High School Health Clinic opening doors for aspiring nursing students still in high school.

“We’re giving them a realistic view of health care and starting with some fundamentals. We’re giving them a head start for college,” Martha White, St. Joseph’s Candler Nurse Practitioner said.

Students in the program learn how to take blood and after thirty sticks, they can take a test to be certified in Phlebotomy.

Senior Taliyah Jackson got all her sticks in about a month and says the opportunity puts her ahead of other soon to be nursing students in college.

“Because I’m not even a nursing student yet, I’m just a phlebotomy student at my school...because of this whole opportunity it gives us more experience,” Taliyah Jackson, Senior at Beach High said.

Giving students like Jackson and Cerenity O’Banner experience.

“Telephone techniques, working with patients, different exercises with patients, how draw blood,” Cerenity O’Banner, Senior at Beach High said.

And they say it feels good to provide the services at no costs to anyone in the community.

“Some people with insurance, you probably wouldn’t get this opportunity because this a free screening for you to get your blood, sugar and cholesterol taken. Just use it,” O’Banner said.

Patients who have came in these rooms and gotten these screenings say the clinic being free to them has helped them change their lifestyle.

“I thought that everything was okay because I wasn’t feeling like sick or nothing.”

Rhode Pira is diabetic and didn’t realize her A1C levels where high until she started coming here three months ago.

“I know that health is getting much better and usually I cannot even sleep very well at night but when I started changing my life, like going to exercise because I want to bring my A1C down. So, I saw a lot of changes in my life,” Rhode Pira, Patient said.

The clinic will close for the summer after May 12th and will reopen in August.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Effingham County Sheriff’s office asking for help locating missing woman
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman
Joseff Orion Smith
Suspect identified in hours-long standoff in Garden City
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Grove...
GSP investigating after pedestrian killed in crash on Grove Point Rd.
Some Georgia cities relax marijuana penalties
One man shot in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive
One man shot in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive

Latest News

Coastal Health District
Savannah doctor recommends high risk people still wear masks when traveling
Bald eagles
Bird Flu kills three bald eagles in Chatham, Liberty, and Glynn Co.
THE News at 5:30
Bird Flu kills three bald eagles in Chatham, Liberty, and Glynn Co.
Travelers at Savannah-Hilton Head International
Travelers react to end of public transit mask mandate