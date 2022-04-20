Beaufort County Sheriff’s office search for missing man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered man.

Neal Palmer, 75, of Lady’s Island was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at his home.

Palmer left in a white 2015 Lexus ES-350 with South Carolina registration SPP635.

In addition, Palmer has medical conditions that require attention.

He is 6 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds, has gray hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Palmer is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.