Beaufort County Sheriff’s office search for missing man
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered man.
Neal Palmer, 75, of Lady’s Island was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at his home.
Palmer left in a white 2015 Lexus ES-350 with South Carolina registration SPP635.
In addition, Palmer has medical conditions that require attention.
He is 6 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds, has gray hair, and brown eyes.
Anyone who has seen Palmer is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.