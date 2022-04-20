Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Bizarre sighting: Young python found on Walmart shelf, officials say

A python was caught on a shelf at a Walmart in Bloomington, Indiana.
A python was caught on a shelf at a Walmart in Bloomington, Indiana.(City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Gray News) - It’s something not seen every day, especially at your local Walmart.

Officials with the Bloomington Animal Care and Control in Indiana said a young python was simply hanging out on a shelf at an area Walmart on Tuesday.

A good Samaritan spotted the snake, and county officers were called to pick him up.

Animal control officers said it’s unclear how the python ended up at the Walmart, but they’ve taken it in and named him Wolverine.

The snake has since been added to the animal care’s adoption list as the team said they are looking to give Wolverine a forever home after his bizarre adventure.

Happy tuesssssssday. Meet our little friend, Wolverine. This young python was found at our local Walmart chillin’ on a...

Posted by City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseff Orion Smith
Suspect identified in hours-long standoff in Garden City
Body found in pond in Lyons
FILE PHOTO - Rock 'n' Marathon in Savannah
Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon will not return to Savannah this year
Garden City Police are asking everyone to avoid an active scene on Commerce Boulevard near Dean...
One man in custody after hours-long standoff in Garden City
Effingham County Sheriff’s office asking for help locating missing woman
Effingham County Sheriff’s office found missing woman

Latest News

A Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya after a traffic stop pressed the gun against...
Expert confirms Patrick Lyoya shot in back of head in independent autopsy
Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing on March 6, 2020, in Rexburg,...
Judge enters not guilty plea for mom charged in kids’ deaths
The woman and her husband face numerous charges, including first-degree murder, in connection...
Lori Daybell refuses to enter plea on charges related to children's deaths
One man shot in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive
One man shot in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive
Effingham County Sheriff’s office asking for help locating missing woman
Effingham County Sheriff’s office found missing woman