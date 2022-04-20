Books to Kids drive at E. Shaver Booksellers on Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC will be at E. Shaver Booksellers in Savannah on Friday.

It’s part of our Books to Kids Book Drive with the Ken Nugent Law Firm.

We’ll be there collecting new and gently-used books starting at 9 a.m. at their location on Bull Street. The bookstore opens at 10:30 a.m.

Those donations will go to students in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, primarily for students in grades K-3rd grade.

As always, you can always donate books in the WTOC lobby as well.

