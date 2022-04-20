Breeze Airways announces two new routes that are coming to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two new routes are coming to Savannah Hilton Head International Airport.

Breeze Airways will soon have more options available.

The airline says they will have non-stop routes from Savannah to New York’s Westchester Airport and New Orleans.

Both routes will be available starting Sept. 9 with a ticket for both starting under 80 dollars.

Wednesday’s announcement comes after the airline announced it would bring five other routes to Savannah.

The first of those flights will launch this summer on June 3.

